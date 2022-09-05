Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy To mainly Fair In Sudurpaschim And Karnali

Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy To mainly Fair In Sudurpaschim And Karnali

Sept. 5, 2022, 7:44 a.m.

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces.

There will be generally cloudy in Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Lumbini Province and at one or two places of rest of the country tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Indian Army Chief General Pande Arrives In Nepal For Five Days Visit
Sep 04, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 61 New Cases
Sep 04, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 116 New Cases And 230 Recoveries
Sep 04, 2022
Peace Corps Celebrated The 60th Anniversary In Nepal
Sep 04, 2022
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely In Province 1, Bagmati And Madhesh Province
Sep 04, 2022

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely In Province 1, Bagmati And Madhesh Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rain In Few Places of Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rain In Sudurpashchim Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days ago
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Will Likely In Province 1, Bagmati And Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rain In Bagmati Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy Throughout the Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days ago

The Latest

Canadian Police: 10 Dead In Stabbing By Agencies Sep 05, 2022
Indian Army Chief General Pande Arrives In Nepal For Five Days Visit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 04, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 61 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 04, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 116 New Cases And 230 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 04, 2022
Cheers Gambe By Hemang Dixit Sep 04, 2022
Nepal To Plant 30,000 Trees To Support Sadguru’s Save Soil Campaign By Agencies Sep 04, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 03, August.19,2022 (Bhadra 03. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 02, August.05,2022 (Sharwan 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 01, July.22,2022 (Sharwan 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75