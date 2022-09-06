Kathmandu Valley Logs 118 New Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 118 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 1981 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 118 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 118 infections, Kathmandu district records 99 cases, 18 in Lalitpur and 1 in Bhaktapur.

With 177 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Tuesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 998,167