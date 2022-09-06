Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely In Few Places In Gandaki Province

Sept. 6, 2022, 1:14 p.m.

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Madesh Province and Bagmati Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces.

There will be generally cloudy in Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly to generally cloudy in rest of the Provinces. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Madesh Province and Bagmati Province and at one or two places of rest of the provinces , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Province 1.

