Kathmandu Valley Logs 49 New Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 49 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 1956 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 49 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 49 infections, Kathmandu district records 42 cases, 4 in Lalitpur and 3 in Bhaktapur.

With 128 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Wednesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 998,295