COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 137 New Cases And 168 Recoveries And 1 Deaths

Sept. 8, 2022, 3:39 p.m.

With 137 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Thursday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 998,432

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 1518 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 137 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 2883 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 90 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 2473 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 2370 patients are placed in home isolation and 103 are admitted to hospitals. Out of them 22 are in ICU and 3 in ventilator.

Meanwhile,168 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 983,949 ases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.6 per cent.

The MoHP on Thursday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's 1 COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,010.

