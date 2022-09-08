Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely In Gandaki And Bagmati Provinces

Sept. 8, 2022, 6:13 a.m.

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces.

There will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of rest of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Province 1 and Bagmati Province tonight.

