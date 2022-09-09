COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 110 New Cases And 133 Recoveries

Sept. 9, 2022, 4:39 p.m.

With 110 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Friday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 998542.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 1186 Real-Time Poly test 111 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Likewise, in 2108 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 42 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 2448 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 2359 patients are placed in home isolation and 89 are admitted to hospitals. Out of them 18 are in ICU and 2 are in ventilator.

Meanwhile, 133 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 984082 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.5 per cent.

The MoHP on Friday reported 2 COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12012.

