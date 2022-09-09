Foreign Secretary Paudyal To Pay An Official Visit To India From 13-14 September

Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal will pay an official visit to India on 13-14 September 2022 at the cordial invitation of the Foreign Secretary of India Vinay Mohan Kwatra.
During the visit, the Foreign Secretary will hold a bilateral meeting with his Indian counterpart where the two sides will discuss different areas of cooperation between Nepal and India.
The Foreign Secretary will return Kathmandu on 15 September 2022.
