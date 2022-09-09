French Parliamentary Delegation Calls On Speaker Sapkota

A delegation led by Chairperson of France-Nepal Inter-parliamentary Friendship Group, Daniel Salmon, paid a courtesy call on Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota at his office, Singha Durbar, this morning.

On the occasion, Speaker Sapkota said Nepal and France have had diplomatic relations since 1949 and the relationship is marked by cordiality as well as based on equity and mutual understanding.

Speaker Sapkota expressed the belief that the high-level visit would give an impetus to the relations. Lauding the support of France in Nepal's democratic process, he recalled the basic norms of the French revolution.

The Speaker mentioned that climate change is having a direct impact and effect in many countries of the world, stressing the need of joining hands to face it.

Similarly, Chairperson Daniel extended gratitude for the warm welcome accorded to him and his delegation in Nepal.

The Group Chair said all should use their power to mitigate the impacts of climate change, adding Nepal has been doing remarkable works in the environment sector, according to the Secretariat of Speaker Sapkota. (RSS)