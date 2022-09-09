French Parliamentary Delegation Calls On Speaker Sapkota

French Parliamentary Delegation Calls On Speaker Sapkota

Sept. 9, 2022, 8:07 a.m.

A delegation led by Chairperson of France-Nepal Inter-parliamentary Friendship Group, Daniel Salmon, paid a courtesy call on Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota at his office, Singha Durbar, this morning.

On the occasion, Speaker Sapkota said Nepal and France have had diplomatic relations since 1949 and the relationship is marked by cordiality as well as based on equity and mutual understanding.

Speaker Sapkota expressed the belief that the high-level visit would give an impetus to the relations. Lauding the support of France in Nepal's democratic process, he recalled the basic norms of the French revolution.

फ्रान्सेली संसदीय प्रतिनिधिमण्डलसँग शिष्टाचार भेट ५ २३ (3).JPG

The Speaker mentioned that climate change is having a direct impact and effect in many countries of the world, stressing the need of joining hands to face it.

Similarly, Chairperson Daniel extended gratitude for the warm welcome accorded to him and his delegation in Nepal.

The Group Chair said all should use their power to mitigate the impacts of climate change, adding Nepal has been doing remarkable works in the environment sector, according to the Secretariat of Speaker Sapkota. (RSS)

Agencies

World Leaders Offer Condolences
Sep 09, 2022
Queen Elizabeth II Dies At 96
Sep 09, 2022
International Literacy Day 2022 Today
Sep 08, 2022
PM Deuba Congratulates Newly Elected British PM Truss
Sep 08, 2022
Members Of Parliament Asks Government To Control Outbreak Of Dengue
Sep 08, 2022

More on News

International Literacy Day 2022 Today By Agencies 20 hours, 42 minutes ago
PM Deuba Congratulates Newly Elected British PM Truss By Agencies 1 day, 1 hour ago
Members Of Parliament Asks Government To Control Outbreak Of Dengue By Agencies 1 day, 1 hour ago
Pal Shah Sent To 2.5 Years In Prison By Agencies 2 days, 2 hours ago
General Pande Calls On Prime Minister Deuba By Agencies 2 days, 2 hours ago
French Parliamentary Delegation Exchange Views With Foreign Minister Dr. Khadka By Agencies 2 days, 19 hours ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Under Distinct Management : Operation Demolition Of Illegal Structures By Shanker Man Singh Sep 09, 2022
Indra Jatra 2022: Importance And Significant In Kathmandu Valley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 09, 2022
World Leaders Offer Condolences By Agencies Sep 09, 2022
Queen Elizabeth II Dies At 96 By Agencies Sep 09, 2022
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely In Madhesh, Bagmati And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 09, 2022
Chief Of Army Staff Of Indian Army General Manoj Pande Concludes Visit To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 08, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 03, August.19,2022 (Bhadra 03. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 02, August.05,2022 (Sharwan 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 01, July.22,2022 (Sharwan 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75