Kathmandu Valley Logs 39 New Cases

Sept. 9, 2022, 4:44 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 39 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 1186 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 39 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 39 infections, Kathmandu district records 36 cases, 2 in Lalitpur and 1 in Bhaktapur.

With 110 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Friday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 998542.

