Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely In Madhesh, Bagmati And Gandaki Provinces

Sept. 9, 2022, 7:24 a.m.

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Madesh Province and Bagmati Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of rest of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Lumbini Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of hilly region of the country tonight

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

