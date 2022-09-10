COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 112 New Cases And 130 Recoveries

With 112 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Saturday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 998654.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 1718 Real-Time Poly test 112 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Likewise, in 2028 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 51 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 2430active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 2346 patients are placed in home isolation and 84 are admitted to hospitals. Out of them 17 are in ICU and 1 are in ventilator.

Meanwhile, 130 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 984212 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.5 per cent.

The MoHP on Saturday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12012.