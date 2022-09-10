Kathmandu Valley Logs 22 New Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 22 New Cases

Sept. 10, 2022, 7:07 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 22 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 1718 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 22 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 22 infections, Kathmandu district records 15 cases, 6 in Lalitpur and 1 in Bhaktapur.

With 112 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Saturday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 998654.

