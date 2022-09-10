Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rainfall In Bagmati And Lumbini

There are chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Bagmati Province and Lumbini Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of hilly regions of the country and at a few places of rest of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Bagmati Province and Lumbini Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of hilly regions of the country and at a few places of rest of the country tonight.