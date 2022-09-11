COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 89 New Cases And 201 Recoveries And 2 Deaths

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 89 New Cases And 201 Recoveries And 2 Deaths

Sept. 11, 2022, 4:14 p.m.

With 89 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Sunday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 998,743

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 1592 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 89 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 1995 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 15 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 2316 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 2236 patients are placed in home isolation and 80 are admitted to hospitals. Out of them 14 are in ICU and 1 in ventilator.

Meanwhile,201 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 984,413 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.6 per cent.

The MoHP on Sunday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's 2 COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,014.

