COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 127 New Cases, 121 Recoveries And 1 Death

With 127 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Monday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 998870.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 2600 Real-Time Poly test 127 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Likewise, in 2359 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 52 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 2271 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 2190 patients are placed in home isolation and 81are admitted to hospitals. Out of them 15 are in ICU.

Meanwhile, 121 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 984584 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.5 per cent.

The MoHP on Monday reported one COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12015.