COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 127 New Cases, 121 Recoveries And 1 Death

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 127 New Cases, 121 Recoveries And 1 Death

Sept. 12, 2022, 5:34 p.m.

With 127 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Monday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 998870.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 2600 Real-Time Poly test 127 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Likewise, in 2359 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 52 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 2271 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 2190 patients are placed in home isolation and 81are admitted to hospitals. Out of them 15 are in ICU.

Meanwhile, 121 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 984584 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.5 per cent.

The MoHP on Monday reported one COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12015.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Logs 75 New Cases
Sep 12, 2022
ADB Vice-President Addresses Infrastructure Summit, Reaffirms Support For Nepal’s Private Sector Development
Sep 12, 2022
NPC And CCA Jointly Launched eCooking Campaign In Province 1
Sep 12, 2022
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In All Seven Provinces
Sep 12, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 41 New Cases
Sep 11, 2022

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Logs 75 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 minutes ago
Health Ministry Launches Nationwide Dengue Control Campaign By Agencies 10 hours, 29 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 41 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 89 New Cases And 201 Recoveries And 2 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 22 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 22 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 112 New Cases And 130 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 22 hours ago

The Latest

The “Safe School” Campaign: Is Nepal moving In The Right Direction? By Dr. Dhruba Gautam Sep 12, 2022
ADB Vice-President Addresses Infrastructure Summit, Reaffirms Support For Nepal’s Private Sector Development By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 12, 2022
UPPER TAMAKOSHI: Share To Investors By A Correspondent Sep 12, 2022
NPC And CCA Jointly Launched eCooking Campaign In Province 1 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 12, 2022
US Marks 21 Years Since 9/11 Terror Attacks By Agencies Sep 12, 2022
Nepal To Export Power To Bangladesh By Agencies Sep 12, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 04, Sep.09,2022 (Bhadra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 03, August.19,2022 (Bhadra 03. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 02, August.05,2022 (Sharwan 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 01, July.22,2022 (Sharwan 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75