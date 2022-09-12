Kathmandu Valley Logs 75 New Cases

Sept. 12, 2022, 5:40 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 75 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 2600 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 75 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 75 infections, Kathmandu district records 50 cases, 18 in Lalitpur and 7 in Bhaktapur.

With 127 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Monday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 998870.

