Nepal's House of Representatives And China's NPC Sign MoU

Sept. 12, 2022, 7:55 p.m.

House of Representatives, Federal Parliament of Nepal, and the National People’s Congress (NPC) of the People’s Republic of China have reached a Memorandum of Understanding (NoU) today.

Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota and NPC Standing Committee Chairman Lu Zhanshu signed and exchanged the MoU during a special ceremony held at the Federal Parliament building in New Baneshwor, according to the secretariat of the Speaker.

Hor And NPC talk.jpg

Before signing the MoU, a delegation-level bilateral meeting between federal parliament of Nepal and the NPC of China was held at the federal parliament today evening

Agencies

