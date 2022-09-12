Nepal's House of Representatives And China's NPC Sign MoU

House of Representatives, Federal Parliament of Nepal, and the National People’s Congress (NPC) of the People’s Republic of China have reached a Memorandum of Understanding (NoU) today.

Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota and NPC Standing Committee Chairman Lu Zhanshu signed and exchanged the MoU during a special ceremony held at the Federal Parliament building in New Baneshwor, according to the secretariat of the Speaker.

Before signing the MoU, a delegation-level bilateral meeting between federal parliament of Nepal and the NPC of China was held at the federal parliament today evening