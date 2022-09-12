Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In All Seven Provinces

Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In All Seven Provinces

Sept. 12, 2022, 6:55 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces tonight.

