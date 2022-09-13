Three Nepali Professionals Teachers In Israel To Attend Course On Climate Change

Three Nepali professional Avigya Basnet, Director of Malpi Institute, Vani Rajeshwori Rana Shah, Principal of Uniglobe Secondary School and Netra Prasad Upadhyaya, Principal of Himali Boarding School attended course on "Climate Change on Education Strategies for Primary and Secondary Schools" from 11-23 September 2022 in Israel

They are attending the course under MASHAV (Israel's Agency for International Development Cooperation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel) Scholarship.