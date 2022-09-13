U.S. Ambassador Berry Paid Farewell Call To COAS General Sharma

U.S. Ambassador to Nepal Randy W. Berry paid a farewell call to Chief of Army Staff (CoAS), General Prabhu Ram Sharma, at the Nepal Army Headquarters.

Ambassador Randy, who is returning home after completing his tenure in Nepal, discussed with CoAS General Sharma the matter of bilateral relations and mutual interest.

CoAS General Sharma thanked ambassador Berry for his successful completion of tenure in Nepal and offer him greetings and wishes happy future.