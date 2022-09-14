China’s NPC Chairman Li Paid a Coutesy Call on President Bhandari

The Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of the People’s Republic of China Li Zhanshu, who is on an official visit to Nepal, paid a courtesy call on President Bidya Devi Bhandari at the President Office in Shital Niwas this afternoon.

While recalling the high-level visits from both sides, various matters of mutual interests were discussed on the occasion. Upon the conclusion of a four-day official visit to Nepal, Chairman Li Zhanshu is leaving Kathmandu tomorrow morning.