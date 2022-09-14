China’s NPC Chairman Li Paid a Coutesy Call on President Bhandari

China’s NPC Chairman Li Paid a Coutesy Call on President Bhandari

Sept. 14, 2022, 6:49 p.m.

The Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of the People’s Republic of China Li Zhanshu, who is on an official visit to Nepal, paid a courtesy call on President Bidya Devi Bhandari at the President Office in Shital Niwas this afternoon.

While recalling the high-level visits from both sides, various matters of mutual interests were discussed on the occasion. Upon the conclusion of a four-day official visit to Nepal, Chairman Li Zhanshu is leaving Kathmandu tomorrow morning.

