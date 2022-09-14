Nepali And Indian Foreign Secretary Discussed A Wide Range Of Important Issues Including Border, Energy Trade, Transit Treaty

Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal and Foreign Secretary of India Vinay Mohan Kwatra held a bilateral meeting at the Hyderabad House, New Delhi.

Foreign Secretary Paudyal arrived in New Delhi on an official visit on September 13 at the cordial invitation of the Foreign Secretary of India Vinay Mohan Kwatra.

During the meeting, they discussed multiple areas of cooperation between Nepal and India covering trade, transit, connectivity, infrastructure, power sector, irrigation and inundation, agriculture, investment, development cooperation, health sector cooperation, culture, and people-to-people relations, among others.

They reviewed the progress of the discussions held during the high-level visits of the Prime Minister of Nepal Sher Bahadur Deuba to India on 1-3 April 2022 and of the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi to Lumbini, Nepal on 16 May 2022.

The two Foreign Secretaries discussed the ways and means to build on the momentum generated by those visits. They expressed satisfaction with the progress made in different areas including the power sector, construction of transmission lines, railway connectivity, construction of ICPs, motorable bridges and other important infrastructures.

They also discussed the early conclusion of the Transit Treaty including its Protocol and the Memorandum to the Protocol and expediting the review of the Treaty of trade.

Matters related to fertilizers supply, and waiver of export restrictions in wheat, sugar, paddy, and rice were discussed as well. Recalling the outcome of high-level visits, both sides discussed seamless power trade under mutually beneficial arrangements.

They also discussed boundary matters. In this regard, they exchanged views on completing the boundary works to the remaining segments through established bilateral mechanisms.

The meeting was held in an atmosphere of utmost cordiality and friendship. The Foreign Secretary of India hosted a dinner in honor of the visiting Foreign Secretary of Nepal and the members of his delegation. The Foreign Secretary of Nepal is scheduled to call on the External Affairs Minister of India Dr. S. Jaishankar Today said in a press release issued by the Embassy of Nepal in New Delhi.