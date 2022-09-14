Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain And Lightning In Bagmati, Karnali And Sudur Paschim

There are chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Bagmati Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province

According to Meterologicla Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of hilly regions of the country and at a few places of rest of the country , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Bagmati Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of hilly regions of the country and at a few places of rest of the country , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province tonight.