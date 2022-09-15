COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 75 New Cases And 137 Recoveries

With 75 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Thursday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 999,121

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 1674 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 75 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 2116 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 51 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 2129 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 2062 patients are placed in home isolation and 67 are admitted to hospitals. Out of them 18 are in ICU.

Meanwhile,137 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 984,977cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.6 per cent.

The MoHP on Thursday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,015.