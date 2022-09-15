Kathmandu Valley Logs 57 New Cases

Sept. 15, 2022, 5:05 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 57 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 1674 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 57 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 57 infections, Kathmandu district records 53 cases, 3 in Lalitpur and 1 in Bhaktapur.

With 75 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Thursday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 999,121

