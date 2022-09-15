NPC Chairman Li Completed Nepal Visit

Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of the People’s Republic of China Li Zhanshu and his delegation departed from Kathmandu this morning.

“Upon the successful conclusion of a four-day official visit to Nepal, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of the People’s Republic of China Li Zhanshu and his delegation departed from Kathmandu this morning,” says a press release issued by Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Speaker of the House of Representatives Agni Prasad Sapkota and senior officials of the Federal Parliament and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs bade farewell to Li Zhanshu and his delegation at the Tribhuvan International Airport today.