COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 60 New Cases And 126 Recoveries And 1 Death

With 60 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Friday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 999,181

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 1752 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 60 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 2075 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 50 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 2062 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 1999 patients are placed in home isolation and 63 are admitted to hospitals. Out of them 20 are in ICU.

Meanwhile,126 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 985,103 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.6 per cent.

The MoHP on Friday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's 1 COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,016.