Kathmandu Valley Confirms 25 New Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 25 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.
The Ministry of Health and Population said in 1752 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 25 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.
Of the new 25 infections, Kathmandu district records 20 cases, 3 in Lalitpur and 2 in Bhaktapur.
With 60 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Friday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 999,181
