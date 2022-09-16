Kathmandu Valley Confirms 25 New Cases

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 25 New Cases

Sept. 16, 2022, 3:52 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 25 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 1752 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 25 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 25 infections, Kathmandu district records 20 cases, 3 in Lalitpur and 2 in Bhaktapur.

With 60 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Friday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 999,181

