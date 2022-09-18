Kathmandu Valley Confirms 12 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 12 New Cases

Sept. 18, 2022, 4:32 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 12 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 1753 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 12 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 12 infections, Kathmandu district records 9 cases, 2 in Lalitpur and 1 in Bhaktapur.

With 25 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Sunday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 999,241

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 25 New Cases And 161Recoveries
Sep 18, 2022
Nepal And World Bank Sign Agreements for $415 Million
Sep 18, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 35 New Case And 131 Recoveries
Sep 17, 2022
Vishwakarma Puja 2022: Worshipping The God Of Architect Artisans And Crafts
Sep 17, 2022
EC Fines Balen Shah, Harka Sampang, Renu Dahal, And Nagesh Koirala And Other Candidates
Sep 17, 2022

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 25 New Cases And 161Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 15 minutes ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 35 New Case And 131 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 25 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 60 New Cases And 126 Recoveries And 1 Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 57 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 6 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 75 New Cases And 137 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Government Is Preparing To Declare 'Climate Emergency' By Agencies Sep 18, 2022
Nepal And World Bank Sign Agreements for $415 Million By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 18, 2022
Kathmandu Metropolitan City Continues Its Demolition Drive By Agencies Sep 18, 2022
House Of Representatives Completes Its 5-year Term By Agencies Sep 18, 2022
Flood Damages Houses In Various Places In Bardia By Agencies Sep 18, 2022
China's VP Wang Qishan To Attend Queen Elizabeth's Funeral By Agencies Sep 18, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 04, Sep.09,2022 (Bhadra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 03, August.19,2022 (Bhadra 03. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 02, August.05,2022 (Sharwan 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 01, July.22,2022 (Sharwan 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75