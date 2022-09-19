COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 75 New Case And 165 Recoveries

With 75 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Monday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 999316.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 2488 Real-Time Poly 75 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 1436 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 16 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 1740 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 1670 patients are placed in home isolation and 62 are admitted to hospitals. Out of them 20 are in ICU.

Meanwhile, 165 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 985560 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.5 per cent.

The MoHP on Monday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,016.