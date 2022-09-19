Kailali Flood Survivors Face Hunger And Disease Risk

Hundreds of families have been displaced from homes following recent flash floods in Kailali.

The survivors are taking refuge in open, highlands and schools. Among survivors, mothers with small children and expectant mothers face additional issues as hunger and disease risk have largely affected them.

Among the people staying in open at the Bhajani-based Postal Highway area, some are children under two. The displaced are desperately waiting for assistance.

Manisha Dhamala is one among those who are struggling hard to cope with adversities with her seven-month-old baby.

She said she managed to escape possible consequences by carrying her baby promptly upon seeing her home sinking in the flood. She could not bring her belongings with her. She is extremely worried about the health of the toddler.

"I would feed the child additional supplements besides the breast milk, Now we both are facing hunger and health risk. My child is crying as he is unable to cope with adverse atmosphere." She said survivors are additionally victimized by hunger and health issues.

Dipa Sunar and her one-year-old child are taking shelter in open for the past two days. "We are the additional victims of hunger and adverse weather." She wishes there will be someone to offer food to her baby.

Anjali BK who was forced from home with her nine-month-old with the flood entering her home is on the street since the incident. Floodwater had reached up to her neck when she was rushing towards safety. Her child now suffers from a common cold. She humbly requests the government to reach with them during this crisis. "We are totally helpless."

Sanu Pandey of Khallatole of Sonahaphata, Bhajani has a two-year-old child who is surviving on dry noodles and beaten rice. "We are hardly coping with the adverse, but I feel so sorry for my hungry child. The clothes we are wearing are weight. Rain still continues and I have no idea what happened back home."

Health workers were deployed to the affected area the same day and informed the health coordinator of Bhajani Municipality Kailash Chaudhary.

"We are providing health services to patients with fever, common cold and diarrhoea on the streets and distributing medicines. The patients include pregnant women, new mothers and infants. So now, we will care about their nutrition as well," he said.

Mostly, women, children and elderly people are vulnerable and have suffered during disasters and pandemics. Women rights activist Nirmala Kadayat stressed the need for the authorities to be aware of the 'special' problems of women and children in distributing relief and other assistance during disasters. New mothers, pregnant women and children need more nutritious diets. "During their menstruation, women need sanitary pads, and other hygienic practices should be adopted. The local government and other concerned authorities should focus on managing toilets and water," she said.

Citizens should be aware of also incidents of gender-based violence during crises, she viewed.

Scores of families at Bhajani in the Kailali district have been affected by flooding. The affected people have been taking shelter at relatives' houses, school buildings and on the streets under the open sky. (RSS)