Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely To Occur In Province 1 And Madhesh Provinces

According to Meterologicla Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country, chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Province 1 and Madesh Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of the country and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1 and at one or two places of rest of the provinces tonight.