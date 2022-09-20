COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 39 New Cases And 160 Recoveries

Sept. 20, 2022, 3:59 p.m.

With 39 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Tuesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 999,355

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 1535 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 39 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 1977 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 35 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 1619 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 1558 patients are placed in home isolation and 61 are admitted to hospitals. Out of them 19 are in ICU.

Meanwhile,160 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 985,720 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.6 per cent.

The MoHP on Tuesday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,016.

