Foreign Secretary Paudyal In New York To Attend 77th Session Of UNGA

Sept. 20, 2022, 7:07 p.m.

Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal arrived in New York today leading the Nepali delegation to the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) being held at the UN Headquarters in New York.

While in New York, Foreign Secretary Paudyal will address the General Debate of the 77th UNGA under the theme of “A watershed moment: transformative solutions to interlocking challenges”.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Foreign Secretary will participate in the high-level meetings on the sidelines of the UNGA and hold bilateral meetings with the high officials of the United Nations.

