Rabindra Mishra's Book 'Bichar Bhanda Mathi Desh' Released

A book 'Bichar Bhanda Mathi Desh' (country above ideology) penned by Rabindra Mishra, a journalist-turned-politician, has been released.

At a program organized by Fine Print, the publisher, here on Monday, former Deputy Prime Minister and leftist leader CP Mainali, former Minister and water resource expert, Deepak Gyawali, along with 10 persons who were the first to reach the programme venue unveiled the book.

It is said that the income made from the sale of a 191-page book would be invested in the political reform campaign in the country.

On the occasion, writer Mishra shared that the issues of constitutional monarchy, scrapping of federalism, declaration of Hindu- Buddha nation and social democracy have been mentioned in the book.

Similarly, former Deputy Prime Minister and General-Secretary of CPN (ML), Mainali, said the book has given new ideology about democratic movements. The book has proposed for change of current path, he opined.

Terming the book as the political manifesto, the former Minister Gyawali said it has become a challenge to small parties, who have announced candidacy for coming elections.

The book would be significant at a time when the main ruling party, the Nepali Congress, has not been able to hold its policy convention even if it was said that the policy convention would be held within six months after its general convention.

Likewise, Journalist Rama Singh, Proprietor of the Publication, Niraj Bhari, among others shed light on the features of the book. The price of the book is Rs 450 RSS reports.