Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rainfall Is Likely In Bagmati, Gandaki and Lumbini Provinces

Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rainfall Is Likely In Bagmati, Gandaki and Lumbini Provinces

Sept. 20, 2022, 7:10 a.m.

There are chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces, chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Lumbini Province and hilly regions of the country and at a few places of rest of the country , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of the Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Rabindra Mishra's Book 'Bichar Bhanda Mathi Desh' Released
Sep 20, 2022
Thulo.Com’s Impact mission Start Digital Transformation Of MSMEs In Province 1
Sep 19, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 41 New Cases
Sep 19, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 75 New Case And 165 Recoveries
Sep 19, 2022
World Bank Vice President: Federalism Is A Good Foundation For A Green, Resilient, And Inclusive Nepal
Sep 19, 2022

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely To Occur In Province 1 And Madhesh Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely In Bagmati Province By LIATILE PUTSOA 2 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall In Madhesh and Lumbini Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast: Generally To Mostly Cloudy Throughout Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Is Likely To Occur In Lumbini And Sudur Pschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain And Lightning In Bagmati, Karnali And Sudur Paschim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Rabindra Mishra's Book 'Bichar Bhanda Mathi Desh' Released By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 20, 2022
16 Parties Submitted The Closed List For November 20 Elections By Agencies Sep 20, 2022
Dengue Killed 20 Persons With 16500 Infections Across Nepal By Agencies Sep 20, 2022
Kings And Commoners Bid Queen Goodbye By Agencies Sep 20, 2022
A Strong Earthquake Shakes Mexico, Tsunami Feared By Agencies Sep 20, 2022
Kailali Flood Survivors Face Hunger And Disease Risk By Agencies Sep 19, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 04, Sep.09,2022 (Bhadra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 03, August.19,2022 (Bhadra 03. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 02, August.05,2022 (Sharwan 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 01, July.22,2022 (Sharwan 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75