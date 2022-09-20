Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rainfall Is Likely In Bagmati, Gandaki and Lumbini Provinces

There are chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces, chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Lumbini Province and hilly regions of the country and at a few places of rest of the country , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of the Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province tonight.