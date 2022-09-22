European Parliamentary Delegation Is Arriving In Nepal

A delegation from the European Parliament today will participate in a bicycle ride to mark ‘World Car Free Day’ at Nagbahal, Lalitpur and also participate in a discussion with the members of the Youth Sounding Board. The Youth Sounding Board comprises Youth Innovation Lab, Oxfam Nepal and Helvetas Nepal, as well as development partners working with the European Union in Nepal.

The four-member delegation, led by the Parliament’s Vice President Evelyn Regner, is coming on a two-day visit where they will meet with representatives of the main political parties.

According to a press release issued by the Delegation of the European Union to Nepal on Wednesday, the delegation will meet Gagan Thapa, general secretary of Nepali Congress, Pradip Gyawali, deputy general secretary of CPN (UML), and Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, chairman of CPN (Maoist Centre).

The European parliamentarians will also meet women politicians, civil society leaders and journalists to discuss issues related to climate change, gender and social inclusion, the release stated.

Furthermore, the delegation will also hold separate meetings with Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr. Narayan Khadka, Minister for Industry, Commerce and Supplies Dilendra Prasad Badu and Chief Election Commissioner Dinesh Kumar Thapaliya,