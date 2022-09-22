Kathmandu Valley Logs 38 New Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 38 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 1190 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 38 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 38 infections, Kathmandu district records 31 cases, 4 in Lalitpur and 3 in Bhaktapur.

With 59 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Thrusday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 999453.