Kathmandu Valley Logs 40 New Cases

Sept. 23, 2022, 8:42 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 40 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 1830 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 40 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 40 infections, Kathmandu district records 35cases and 5 in Lalitpur.

With 53 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Friday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 999506.

