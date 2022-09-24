Kathmandu Valley Confirms 10 New Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 10 New Cases

Sept. 24, 2022, 5:20 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 10 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 1234 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 10 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 10 infections, Kathmandu district records 10 cases.

With 29 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Saturday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 999535.

.

