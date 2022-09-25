COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 40 New Case and 100 Recoveries

With 40 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Sunda the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 999575.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 1206 Real-Time Poly 40 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 1818 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 11 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 1223 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 1174 patients are placed in home isolation and 49 are admitted to hospitals. Out of them 11 are in ICU.

Meanwhile, 100 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 985335 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Sunday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,017.