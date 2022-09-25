Kathmandu Valley Logs 27 New Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 27 New Cases

Sept. 25, 2022, 5:38 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 27 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 1206 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 27 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 27 infections, Kathmandu district records 20 cases, Lalitpur 6 and Bhaktapur 1.

With 40 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Sunda the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 999575.

