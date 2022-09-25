Members of European Parliamentarian Meets Foreign Minister Dr. Khadka

Foreign Minister Dr. Narayan Khadka received the delegation of the Members of the European Parliament (MEP) led by Ms. Evelyn REGNER, Vice President of the European Parliament.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Other MEPs in the delegation were Ulrike MÜLLER, Tomáš ZDECHOVSKÝ and Maximilian KRAH.

Both sides reiterated the need to work together for promoting multilateralism and rule-based world order.

CPN UML leader Pradeep Gyawali said that he is pleased to meet with visiting delegation of the European Parliament.

“Have a substantive discussion ranging climate change, trade, food security, democracy, gender inclusion and lifting the ban for Nepali Airlines. Extended thanks for continued support by EU on Nepal’s development drive,” tweets former foreign minister Gyawali