Members of European Parliamentarian Meets Foreign Minister Dr. Khadka

Members of European Parliamentarian Meets Foreign Minister Dr. Khadka

Sept. 25, 2022, 9:52 a.m.

Foreign Minister Dr. Narayan Khadka received the delegation of the Members of the European Parliament (MEP) led by Ms. Evelyn REGNER, Vice President of the European Parliament.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Other MEPs in the delegation were Ulrike MÜLLER, Tomáš ZDECHOVSKÝ and Maximilian KRAH.

Both sides reiterated the need to work together for promoting multilateralism and rule-based world order.

CPN UML leader Pradeep Gyawali said that he is pleased to meet with visiting delegation of the European Parliament.

EU delegation with UML leader.jpg

“Have a substantive discussion ranging climate change, trade, food security, democracy, gender inclusion and lifting the ban for Nepali Airlines. Extended thanks for continued support by EU on Nepal’s development drive,” tweets former foreign minister Gyawali

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

US, Nepal Business Is Growing: ADCM Templer
Sep 25, 2022
Dengue Fever Cases Rising In Nepal, Creating Havoc
Sep 25, 2022
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder Is Likely In Gandaki, Lumubini And Karnali Provinces
Sep 25, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 10 New Cases
Sep 24, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 29 New Case, 118 Recoveries and One Death
Sep 24, 2022

More on News

US, Nepal Business Is Growing: ADCM Templer By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 1 minute ago
Japan Hands Over Newly Constructed Multi-Hazard Resilient School Building In Hetauda By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Korean Government Provides Grant Worth USD 16 Million To Strengthen Cyber Bureau Of Nepal Police By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
India To Support The Construction Of National Police Academy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
Foreign Secretary Paudyal Address LDC’s Annual Meetings By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 9 hours ago
Two New Korea Overseas Volunteers Arrived In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

Dengue Fever Cases Rising In Nepal, Creating Havoc By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 25, 2022
South Korea On Alert For Signs Of North's SLBM Launch By Agencies Sep 25, 2022
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder Is Likely In Gandaki, Lumubini And Karnali Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 25, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 10 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 24, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 29 New Case, 118 Recoveries and One Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 24, 2022
Refugees In Nepal: Recognition And Inclusion By Deepesh Das Shrestha Sep 24, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 04, Sep.09,2022 (Bhadra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 03, August.19,2022 (Bhadra 03. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 02, August.05,2022 (Sharwan 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 01, July.22,2022 (Sharwan 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75