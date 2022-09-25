Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder Is Likely In Gandaki, Lumubini And Karnali Provinces

There are chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Sudur Pashchim Province tonight.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Generally to Mostly cloudy in Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and partly to generally cloudy in rest of the Provinces. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces , chances of heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places of the Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of Lumbini Province and Karnali Province.

Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1, Madesh Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of rest of the provinces , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Sudur Pashchim Province tonight.