COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 39 New Case and 84 Recoveries

Sept. 26, 2022, 3:56 p.m.

With 39 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Monday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 999614.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 825 Real-Time Poly 39 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 1799 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 14 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 1178 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 1130 patients are placed in home isolation and 48 are admitted to hospitals. Out of them 10 are in ICU.

Meanwhile, 84 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 985419 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Monday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,017.

