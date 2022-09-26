Kathmandu Valley Logs 21New Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 21New Cases

Sept. 26, 2022, 3:59 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 21 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 821 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 21 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 27 infections, Kathmandu district records 20 cases and 1 in Lalitpur

With 39 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Monday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 999614.

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 39 New Case and 84 Recoveries
Sep 26, 2022
Navratri 2022: Ghatasthapana, The Day Of Shailputri
Sep 26, 2022
Suicide Rate Has Increased By 72 Percent In Nepal
Sep 26, 2022
KOICA- KAAN 2022 Knowledge Sharing Program Concluded
Sep 26, 2022
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy Is Likely In Province 1, Madhesh, Bagmati And Karnali Provinces
Sep 26, 2022

