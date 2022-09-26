KOICA- KAAN 2022 Knowledge Sharing Program Concluded

Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and KOICA Alumni Association of Nepal (KAAN) organized the KOICA -KAAN Knowledge Sharing Program in three sessions with the collaboration of Campion College, Sanepa, Quest College, Gwarko and Bagmati College Sukedhara. The main objective of the program was to share the experience and knowledge of the Master's Scholarship program. Recent Masters's Scholars of KDI University and Ehwa University shared their research findings with the 253 students with Bachelors's and Master's Degrees in Business Studies, Humanities &Social Sciences and Law.

The Knowledge Sharing program specifically focused on comparative study on financial policies and gender studies. KiranPoudel recent graduate from KDI University shared the outcome of his thesis, experiences and knowledge gained during his stay in Korea which can be helpful for the comparative study of the VAT system in the context of Nepal Poudel shared his thesis finding which was done on "Best Practice of Value Added Tax: Lesson to learn from South Korea.

The program was indeed beneficial for the students as the study of VAT system is in their academic curriculum and the knowledge-sharing program gave them an opportunity for the comparative study of the VAT system in Korea and Nepal.

Poudel stressed how digitization has made Korea one step ahead in eliminating flaws in the collection of government revenue.

Likewise, Srijana Poudel shared the major findings and recommendations of her study from personal learning and experience from the socio-economic development of Korea. She shared her thesis findings which were done on "Labor migration and empowerment of left behind wives". Paudel completed her Master's course under the KOICA program in Capacity Development of Gender Equality Leadership from Ehwa University in 2019.

During the program promotional video regarding the World Expo in Busan, Korea was also presented. As Korea is planning to host the World Expo in 2030, the expo will present a new transformative way of living and going forward tackling all the challenges. Busan, which led the way in Korea's transformation strives to open a new era of understanding. co-existence and prosperity for all now it is welcoming the world to participate in the expo regardless of people's physical whereabouts.

Capacity Improvement and Advancement for Tomorrow (CIAT) is one of KOICA's development cooperation programs which has been implemented since 1995. This program aims in leading human resources development (HRD) through Short Term training and a Master's Degree Scholarship Program for government officials and providing capacity-building training focusing on sharing Korea's experience and technology for development.

Every year in Nepal more than 100 government officials participate in various short-term training programs and Master's Degree Scholarship programs. This year total of 14 government officials has been awarded KOICA's Master's degree Scholarship Program in various Korean Universities. To date, we have more than 2000 government officials who have taken part in various training programs in Korea under KOICA's support.