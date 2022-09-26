Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy Is Likely In Province 1, Madhesh, Bagmati And Karnali Provinces

Sept. 26, 2022, 7:11 a.m.

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province at one or two places of rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province at one or two places of rest of the country.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy in rest of the Provinces. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1 and Madesh Province and at one or two places of rest of the country tonight.

