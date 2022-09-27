COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 42 New Cases And 76 Recoveries

With 42 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Tuesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 999,656

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 1729 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 42 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 2100 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 12 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 1144 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 1094 patients are placed in home isolation and 50 are admitted to hospitals. Out of them 12 are in ICU.

Meanwhile,76 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 986,495 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.7 per cent.

The MoHP on Tuesday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,017.