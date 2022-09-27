COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 42 New Cases And 76 Recoveries

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 42 New Cases And 76 Recoveries

Sept. 27, 2022, 4 p.m.

With 42 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Tuesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 999,656

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 1729 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 42 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 2100 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 12 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 1144 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 1094 patients are placed in home isolation and 50 are admitted to hospitals. Out of them 12 are in ICU.

Meanwhile,76 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 986,495 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.7 per cent.

The MoHP on Tuesday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,017.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Logs 18 New Cases
Sep 27, 2022
Foreign Secretary Paudyal Addressed 77th Session of UNGA As Head Of Nepali Delegation
Sep 27, 2022
Chief Secretary Bairagi Among 25,000 Nepali Infected By Dengue
Sep 27, 2022
Dashain 2022: Day Of Mata Brahmacharini
Sep 27, 2022
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder Is Likely To Occur At Province 1, Bagmati and Gandaki
Sep 27, 2022

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Logs 18 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 minutes ago
Chief Secretary Bairagi Among 25,000 Nepali Infected By Dengue By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 10 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 21New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 39 New Case and 84 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 27 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 22 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 40 New Case and 100 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 22 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Is Bearing The Disproportionate Burden Of Climate Change By BHARAT RAJ PAUDYAL Sep 27, 2022
Foreign Secretary Paudyal Addressed 77th Session of UNGA As Head Of Nepali Delegation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 27, 2022
Manasalu Avilances: Fifteen Hurts One Died By Agencies Sep 27, 2022
Dashain 2022: Day Of Mata Brahmacharini By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 27, 2022
Abe's State Funeral To Be Held On Tuesday By Agencies Sep 27, 2022
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder Is Likely To Occur At Province 1, Bagmati and Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 27, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 04, Sep.09,2022 (Bhadra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 03, August.19,2022 (Bhadra 03. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 02, August.05,2022 (Sharwan 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 01, July.22,2022 (Sharwan 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75